Minden chapter of AKA Sorority hosts 50th anniversary event

By Domonique Benn
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated Minden Chapter is celebrating 50 years.

The Iota Rho Omega Chapter of AKA hosted a celebration Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Minden Civic Center. Hundreds of people attended the program, which recognized achievements over the last five decades and charter members who started the chapter.

KSLA’s Domonique Benn, who is also a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated was the emcee of the special event.

