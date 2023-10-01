Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Carr starts, but Saints are lackluster in 26-9 loss to Buccaneers

Derek Carr made a surprise start for the Saints after suffering an injury last week at Green...
Derek Carr made a surprise start for the Saints after suffering an injury last week at Green Bay. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)(Tyler Kaufman | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Derek Carr recovered quickly from a right shoulder AC sprain to start for the Saints, but his return Sunday (Oct. 1) didn’t ignite a victory at home.

The Saints never scored a touchdown in the Caesars Superdome, falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 26-9.

Carr completed 23 of 37 passes for 127 yards. The Saints’ only points came courtesy of three field goals by rookie kicker Blake Grupe.

The Bucs found the end zone three times in the game. Baker Mayfield connected with Cade Otton for a 4-yard touchdown, hit Kentwood native Trey Palmer for a 1-yard touchdown, and in the fourth quarter went to Devin Thompkins for a 5-yard score.

The contest also marked the return of running back Alvin Kamara to the Saints’ lineup. He missed the previous three games due to a suspension levied for his part in a Las Vegas fight in 2022. Kamara had 24 touches in the game (11 carries, 13 receptions), totaling 84 yards.

The Saints return to action next Sunday with a visit to the New England Patriots. Kickoff is set for noon.

