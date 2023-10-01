Another summer-like day for today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Today will feature similar conditions compared to yesterday’s with temperatures in the low-to-mid 90′s and slightly breezy conditions during the day. This brings about another elevated fire weather danger for today due to the low relative humidity (rain chances) and other factors mentioned previously.

It is going to feel hot again and the humidity will make it feel a bit muggy out there during the day. Lots of sunshine can be expected as this high pressure system builds and today may be the hottest day for a while. Temperatures look to be on a decline by tomorrow and Tuesday.

The high pressure system starts to weaken and move out by Tuesday and highs in the lower 90′s and upper 80′s can be expected. The big cold front is set to move in by Wednesday night into Thursday bringing our temperatures into the 80′s and below average for this time of year. The main effects of this front look to be heavy rainfall and some storms that could turn severe.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

