Vehicle crashes into post; SPD discovers driver was shot

(WHSV)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man, driving after being shot in the Mooretown neighborhood, passed out at the wheel and crashed at an intersection.

On Sept. 29, at 11:30 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to what appeared to be a minor traffic accident at the intersection of Hearne Avenue and Claiborne Avenue. Upon investigation, SPD learned that the driver had been shot then passed out at the wheel and crashed into a post.

SPD says that the shooting supposedly happened on the 4900 block of Haywood Place.

The victim was shot in the right hip, currently, there no information is available about his condition.

Updates to come as more information becomes available.

