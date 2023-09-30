Hot weekend ahead, but fall conditions look to settle in later next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Our hot stretch will carry over in October, but the first fall cold front of the season appears to be ready to move through the ArkLaTex later next week. Needed rain will return with the front followed by the coolest air we’ve seen since last spring. In the meantime our stretch of 90+ degree heat will continue with a high chance we’ll break the record for most days in the 90s in a calendar year before that cooler air arrives.

Skies will stay clear tonight giving us a great view of the full Harvest Super Moon. Temperatures will gradually settle back into the mid to upper 60s by morning.

Expect to quickly heat up during the day Saturday. Sunny skies will push us back into the low to mid 90s by afternoon. Sunday will bring a near repeat with only a few puffy afternoon clouds expected.

The heat holds on through the middle of next week. Afternoon highs will stay in the low to mid 90s through Wednesday with morning lows in the 60s.

Our next cold front will push in during the day Thursday bringing showers and storms with it. Severe weather is a possibility, but not a certainty at this time. We’ll keep you First Alert about any developing weather threats as we get closer. The increasing clouds and rain will pull temperatures back into the low 80s for highs.

Rain will wrap up by Friday morning with cooler and drier air settling in behind the cold front. Skies will clear with afternoon highs again in the low 80s. By next weekend we could see temperatures in the 70s to low 80s for highs with overnight lows down in the 50s!

Have a great weekend!

