Furry Friends Friday: Bringing Broadway to the Boardwalk

Cute dog generic (source: Pexels)
(Photo by Lum3n.com from Pexels)
By Biskie Duncan
Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Friday, September 29, KSLA was joined by Desiree Frey, from the Shreveport-Bossier Tourism Bureau, to tell us all about this weekend’s pet palooza and how your pets can strut their stuff.

Watch the full interview below:

The free pet event will take place at Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets on September 20 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Activities available:

  • Pet adoptions
  • Free rabies vaccines
  • Costume contest (dress your dog in their best)
Pet Palooza is happening at the Boardwalk .
(Pet Savers Shreveport)

