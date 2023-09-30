Furry Friends Friday: Bringing Broadway to the Boardwalk
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Friday, September 29, KSLA was joined by Desiree Frey, from the Shreveport-Bossier Tourism Bureau, to tell us all about this weekend’s pet palooza and how your pets can strut their stuff.
The free pet event will take place at Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets on September 20 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Activities available:
- Pet adoptions
- Free rabies vaccines
- Costume contest (dress your dog in their best)
