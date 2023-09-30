Furry Friends Friday: Bringing Broadway to the Boardwalk

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Friday, September 29, KSLA was joined by Desiree Frey, from the Shreveport-Bossier Tourism Bureau, to tell us all about this weekend’s pet palooza and how your pets can strut their stuff.

Watch the full interview below:

The free pet event will take place at Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets on September 20 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Activities available:

Pet adoptions

Free rabies vaccines

Costume contest (dress your dog in their best)

Pet Palooza is happening at the Boardwalk . (Pet Savers Shreveport)

