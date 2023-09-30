Firefighters rescue trapped victim during house fire; 2 injured

Getting Answers
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A single-story fire results in the injury of a firefighter and an occupant in the MLK neighborhood.

On Sept. 29, at 10:52 p.m., the Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) responded to a house fire on the 2300 block of Pearl Avenue, with a reported victim trapped inside. When the first unit arrived on the scene, they reported flames coming from the front of the one-story home.

The trapped occupant was rescued by firefighters and transported to a local hospital for treatment. One firefighter was also injured during the battle against the flames and had to be sent to a local hospital for treatment.

It took the efforts of 21 firefighters to bring the fire under control at 11:17 p.m.

The full extent of the damage and cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“A person has an average of less than two minutes in which to escape a burning house. Everyone should prepare before disaster strikes by having working smoke alarms to provide early warning notification and a home fire escape plan that they have practiced at least twice a year,” says a statement from SFD.

To request a free smoke alarm for your home, or for help developing a home fire escape plan, contact Shreveport Fire Prevention at 318-673- 6740 or by visiting www.shreveportfire.org

