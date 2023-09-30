Feeling like summer for the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Welcome to the weekend!! This weekend comes with mostly clear skies, temperatures in the low-to-mid 90′s, and slightly breezy conditions. It may be a bit humid and breezy out there for the weekend, but don’t let that stop you from appreciating the calmness in the sky.

Temperatures may max out in the mid 90′s today for Shreveport and southeastward with everywhere else catching the lower 90′s. The humidity will feel just about the same as yesterday but the slight breeze may make it feel a bit more comfortable out there. Overnight conditions will continue to hold lows in the upper 60′s.

There is also an elevated fire weather risk for today as the breeze, dry conditions, and low rain chances are all expected today, so be careful when burning anything outside today as wildfires are easy to start. These conditions will continue to start the week, but by the end of the week we may receive another cold front moving through and lower out temperatures to make it more fall-like.

Have a great weekend!

