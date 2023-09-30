Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Feeling like summer for the weekend

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Welcome to the weekend!! This weekend comes with mostly clear skies, temperatures in the low-to-mid 90′s, and slightly breezy conditions. It may be a bit humid and breezy out there for the weekend, but don’t let that stop you from appreciating the calmness in the sky.

Temperatures may max out in the mid 90′s today for Shreveport and southeastward with everywhere else catching the lower 90′s. The humidity will feel just about the same as yesterday but the slight breeze may make it feel a bit more comfortable out there. Overnight conditions will continue to hold lows in the upper 60′s.

There is also an elevated fire weather risk for today as the breeze, dry conditions, and low rain chances are all expected today, so be careful when burning anything outside today as wildfires are easy to start. These conditions will continue to start the week, but by the end of the week we may receive another cold front moving through and lower out temperatures to make it more fall-like.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge
The driver of an 18-wheeler was killed the morning of Sept. 28, 2023 in a wreck on I-49 N near...
18-wheeler carrying frozen chicken catches fire; driver dead
Anthony Hollis, 51.
Blanchard man arrested for allegedly raping juvenile multiple times
Shemar Jackson, 24 (Left) Tory Jackson, 44 (Right)
SPD: 2 arrested for alleged violent incident
Recardo Robinson, 19.
Man arrested for alleged shooting of 2

Latest News

The weather is looking nice and dry for your weekend plans!
CJ's Saturday morning weather update
Fall cold front on the way
Hot weekend ahead, but fall conditions look to settle in later next week
Fall cold front on the way
Jeff's Friday evening weather update
Dry weather ahead
Beautiful conditions for the weekend