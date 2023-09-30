Getting Answers
18 wheeler rollover shuts down I-20 exit

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An exit in Greenwood has been shut down temporarily due to a 18-wheeler rollover.

On Sept. 30, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) began assisting the Greenwood Police Department with a single-vehicle traffic accident involving an 18-wheeler that rolled over on Interstate 20 westbound at exit 3.

As of 12:10 p.m., the exit is shut down.

