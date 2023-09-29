Summer heat continues into early October

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! More hot afternoons are ahead as we continue this summer-like stretch a bit deeper into the Fall season. Temperatures will remain in the 90s through the middle of next week, but there are some signs of a change on the horizon that could lead to lower temperatures and higher rain chances eventually.

It’s a rinse-and-repeat forecast for today with sunny skies and highs well above average in the mid-90s. Not much change for the weekend but humidity levels will drop even more making it feel more comfortable. Sunny skies can be expected Saturday and Sunday and temperatures will continue above average in the mid-90s.

Looking ahead to next week, it’s more of the same with no change in the large-scale pattern at least through Wednesday. Sunny and hot is the name of the game with not a drop of rain in sight.

There are some signs of a bigger pattern shift by Thursday of next week that could bring a stronger cold front into the region along with more widespread storms. Stay tuned for more updates on this as we get closer!

Have a great weekend!

-Matt Jones

