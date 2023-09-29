SPD: 2 arrested for alleged violent incident

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An alleged fight between two men has resulted in both being arrested.

On Sept. 28, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a reported stabbing on the 1200 block of Norma Avenue. When officers arrived, they allegedly discovered one man armed with a gun and another man armed with a knife.

According to SPD, the two men were fighting and one of them had been stabbed.

SPD says that Shemar Jackson, 24, is supposedly responsible for stabbing the other man Tory Jackson, 44. Tory Jackson allegedly threatened Shemar Jackson with a firearm.

Tory Jackson was allegedly found to be in possession of a firearm and was determined to be a convicted felon.

Both were arrested, Shemar Jackson was charged with one count of aggravated battery, and Tory Jackson was charged with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

No significant injuries were found.

