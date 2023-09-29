Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

SPD: 2 arrested for alleged violent incident

Shemar Jackson, 24 (Left) Tory Jackson, 44 (Right)
Shemar Jackson, 24 (Left) Tory Jackson, 44 (Right)(shreveport police department)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An alleged fight between two men has resulted in both being arrested.

On Sept. 28, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a reported stabbing on the 1200 block of Norma Avenue. When officers arrived, they allegedly discovered one man armed with a gun and another man armed with a knife.

According to SPD, the two men were fighting and one of them had been stabbed.

SPD says that Shemar Jackson, 24, is supposedly responsible for stabbing the other man Tory Jackson, 44. Tory Jackson allegedly threatened Shemar Jackson with a firearm.

Tory Jackson was allegedly found to be in possession of a firearm and was determined to be a convicted felon.

Both were arrested, Shemar Jackson was charged with one count of aggravated battery, and Tory Jackson was charged with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

No significant injuries were found.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of an 18-wheeler was killed the morning of Sept. 28, 2023 in a wreck on I-49 N near...
18-wheeler carrying frozen chicken catches fire; driver dead
Ware Youth Center in Coushatta, La.
Louisiana pulls incarcerated girls out of controversial youth prison
Tre’Veon Demarcus Anderson
Tre’Veon Anderson denied appeal in murder of Ofc. Chatéri Payne
Caddo Parish Courthouse in Shreveport, La.
Ureka Black sentenced to life imprisonment for throwing her sons off bridge
He is charged with three counts each of making a threatening interstate communication and...
Shreveport man sentenced to 14 years in prison for attacking wife

Latest News

Bossier City man sentenced to prison for dealing cocaine
Man arrested for alleged shooting of 2
Man arrested for allegedly shooting 2 in MLK neighborhood
Melvinia Lilly celebrates her 100th birthday Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.
La. governor, other leaders recognize Shreveport area educator turning 100-years-old
Anthony Hollis, 51.
Blanchard man arrested for allegedly raping juvenile multiple times