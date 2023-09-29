Salvation Army of NWLA gravely in need of food and donations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Due to an increase in food assistance requests and with inflation on the rise, the Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana is in desperate need of food and donations from the community.

Currently, the agency is dealing with a 25% spike in requests for food, mostly from the elderly and families with young children. If the Salvation Army doesn’t receive enough help, their food supply will be completely gone by the first week of October. In order to serve those most vulnerable, the organization is asking for the public’s help to restock the shelves. Items needed include canned goods, pasta and sauce, peanut butter, shelf stable milk, oil, canned meat, and can openers.

The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana is asking for donations to avoid running out of food.

“Food insecurities have been a big big issue for a long long time now, and here at the Salvation Army, because of the community we are serving, the people we are serving on a daily basis, we’ve got to cry out for help. Because without the help of our community partners, our donors, there is no way we will be able to meet the need of those food insecurities here in northwest Louisiana,” said Major Pierre Smith with the Salvation Army.

Donations can be dropped off or shipped to the Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana, located at 200 East Stoner Ave. in Shreveport. Monetary donations can be mailed with the memo “food pantry” and will be used to restock the shelves.

The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana is asking for people to donate so they don't run out of food. (KSLA)

