Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Salvation Army of NWLA gravely in need of food and donations

If the Salvation Army doesn’t receive enough help, their food supply will be completely gone by the first week of October.
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Due to an increase in food assistance requests and with inflation on the rise, the Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana is in desperate need of food and donations from the community.

Currently, the agency is dealing with a 25% spike in requests for food, mostly from the elderly and families with young children. If the Salvation Army doesn’t receive enough help, their food supply will be completely gone by the first week of October. In order to serve those most vulnerable, the organization is asking for the public’s help to restock the shelves. Items needed include canned goods, pasta and sauce, peanut butter, shelf stable milk, oil, canned meat, and can openers.

The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana is asking for donations to avoid running out of food.
The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana is asking for donations to avoid running out of food.(Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana)

“Food insecurities have been a big big issue for a long long time now, and here at the Salvation Army, because of the community we are serving, the people we are serving on a daily basis, we’ve got to cry out for help. Because without the help of our community partners, our donors, there is no way we will be able to meet the need of those food insecurities here in northwest Louisiana,” said Major Pierre Smith with the Salvation Army.

Donations can be dropped off or shipped to the Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana, located at 200 East Stoner Ave. in Shreveport. Monetary donations can be mailed with the memo “food pantry” and will be used to restock the shelves.

The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana is asking for people to donate so they don't run out...
The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana is asking for people to donate so they don't run out of food.(KSLA)

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of an 18-wheeler was killed the morning of Sept. 28, 2023 in a wreck on I-49 N near...
18-wheeler carrying frozen chicken catches fire; driver dead
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge
Ware Youth Center in Coushatta, La.
Louisiana pulls incarcerated girls out of controversial youth prison
Tre’Veon Demarcus Anderson
Tre’Veon Anderson denied appeal in murder of Ofc. Chatéri Payne
Caddo Parish Courthouse in Shreveport, La.
Ureka Black sentenced to life imprisonment for throwing her sons off bridge

Latest News

Clinton Primary School in Hope, Ark. is relaunching the Watch DOGS program to encourage male...
Clinton Primary in Hope bringing back Watch DOGS volunteer program
Humpty Dumpling
FOODIE FRIDAY: Humpty Dumpling Food Truck offers Chinese food & more
Melvinia Lilly celebrates her 100th birthday Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.
La. governor, other leaders recognize Shreveport area educator turning 100-years-old
Hispanic Heritage Month: Sindi Salazar
HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH: Sindi Salazar is 18-year-old who won 3 national boxing titles