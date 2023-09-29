Getting Answers
Ringling Day declared Sept. 29 in Bossier City to honor Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey return from hiatus

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey will be performing in Bossier from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1.
By Donna Keeya
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - To celebrate the opening night of the reimagined Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, The Greatest Show on Earth, Mayor Tom Chandler has deemed September 29 “Ringling Day.”

“In Bossier City, on this day, we welcome Feld Entertainment, and Ringling Brothers and Barnam & Bailey, The Greatest Show on Earth, to the greatest city on earth, with open arms and boundless enthusiasm,” Mayor Chandler said.

“Well, isn’t it awesome that The Greatest Show on Earth is coming to the greatest city in the United States? It is awesome that they picked Bossier City to start off, and that is one amazing thing,” Mayor Chandler said.

The mayor and officials with Ringling Bros. gathered at Brookshire Grocery Arena on Friday at 11 a.m. to commemorate the event. Kenneth Feld, CEO of Feld Entertainment, was honored with keys to the city.

“It’s been so long in the making and to have the world premiere in Bossier City, is really something great,” Feld said.

After spending time in Bossier, practicing, Feld said they are excited for the real deal tonight.

“For three months, everybody’s been rehearsing to the bare walls and the empty seats, and now, when people come in and the audience, [it] really drives their performance more than anything, and so we’re all excited for that.”

The first performance of the show will be tonight at 7 p.m. in the Brookshire’s Arocery Arena, located at located at 2000 Brookshire Arena Drive in Bossier City. There will be three additional performances throughout the weekend, so don’t miss out.

