Summer Heat Safety Tips

Pathways In Education allows access to small group classrooms

The new high school boasts small class groups and experimental learning.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The new tuition-free public school boasts experimental learning and small classes to address each student’s needs.

On Sept. 29, an education professional with Pathways in Education is visiting KSLA’s studio to talk about the new public high school. The school is located at 5910 Youree Drive and will be holding its grand opening for its new campus on Oct. 3, from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Pathways In Education provides:

  • Public high school that serves grades 9-12 in northwest Louisiana
  • Small group classes
  • Guided independent study
  • Online courses
  • Experimental learning

“Pathways considers the unique needs of every student, allowing access to small group classes, guided independent study, online courses, and experiential learning, to address each student’s individual strengths and needs,” states Cynthia Robertson, independent study instructor.

If you are interested in Pathways In Education, visit the website at https://la.pathwaysineducation.org/.

