Man arrested for alleged shooting of 2

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two victims were shot while standing near the corner of a store in the Martin Luther King neighborhood.

On Sept. 25, at 3:29 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting report in the 1900 block of David Raines Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

During their investigation, they discovered that a truck had stopped in the middle of David Raines Drive. The suspected shooter exited the vehicle and allegedly shot the victims as they were standing near a corner of a nearby store.

The victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

SPD says after a thorough investigation, detectives found Recardo Robinson, 19, and arrested him for his alleged involvement in the shooting.

Robinson was arrested on Sept. 29 for three counts of attempted 2nd degree murder.

