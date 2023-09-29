LSUS ranked top in La. in helping students improve socioeconomic level

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A recent report ranked Louisiana State University Shreveport in the top 20 percent nationally when it comes to helping low income students rise in socioeconomic status.

“What this new economic mobility ranking tells us is that students from the bottom 20 percent that come to LSUS are much more likely to find meaningful employment than students who go to other universities,” explained Dr. Helen Wise, associate vice chancellor of curriculum and instruction.

One former student and current employee at the university said the ranking validates her decision to attend the school.

“As an alumni, I’d have to say that this ranking means that I made the right decision in my degree,” Rebekah Hensley said.

Angie Pellerin, assistant vice chancellor for student success, said the ranking can inspire others to pursue higher education locally.

“The more college graduates that we have in the community, the more other people see the potential in themselves.”

As more students graduate, Wise is optimistic that the success will positively impact Shreveport’s economy.

“What we would hope is that students who come to LSUS would want to stay here, work here, pay taxes here, have jobs here and it will attract more business,” she said. “And it improves the livelihood of everybody in our area.”

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.