La. governor, other leaders recognize Shreveport area educator turning 100-years-old

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A longtime Shreveport educator is celebrating quite the milestone birthday.

On Friday, Sept. 29, Melvinia Lilly turned 100-years-old. Family and friends will celebrate the occasion at their home on Joe Louis Boulevard on Saturday afternoon. Rep. Cedric Glover will commemorate Lilly’s birthday by presenting a Legislative Commendation from his district. He will also present commendations from Governor John Bel Edwards and Mayor Tom Arceneaux.

Lilly was a teacher for more than 30 years. When she retired, she was working in the Bossier Parish School System. Lilly was married to her late husband, Henry, for more than 50 years. They had two children, the late Melvin Lilly and Margaret Lilly Fullerwood.

Lilly attends Trinity Baptist Church and is a grandmother and great grandmother.

Lilly says “age is only a number!”

