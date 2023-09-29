Is your generator installed correctly? Or could you be facing unknown code violations?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Tornadoes. Thunderstorms. Even snowstorms. The ArkLaTex has seen its fair share of severe weather, and it has more people than ever before buying and installing generators.

Homeowners are willing to pay a hefty price for that peace of mind, but what happens if the company you hired doesn’t do the job right? You could end up with a red tag, stating a safety violation.

Code violation (KSLA)

“People installing these generators, they don’t think about all the safety and things,” Shreveport Director of Permits & Inspections Mike Sepulvado said.

KSLA spoke with Sepulvado about the surge in generator installations, red tags and what homeowners should be on the lookout for.

“One of the things they really need to look at to make sure that they are state licensed is [check with the] the Louisiana State License Board,” he said.

Bonnie Merchant, a homeowner, received a red tag after allowing an out-of-state company to install her generator.

“A city inspector came by and handed me a red tag. I said, ‘what is this for?’ And he goes, ‘nobody pulled permits for your installation for your generator, and it’s not hooked up correctly, and it could be dangerous to you and your household,” Merchant recalled.

In her case, the company had subcontracted another company. The company that was subcontracted had failed to pull the proper permits and did not install safety measures like proper grounding or a shut off valve.

Other homeowners weren’t so lucky. John Jeter had a generator moved from a previous home and still received a red tag. He has yet to hear back from the company who did the original installation.

“Nobody said anything about a permit, and I wasn’t out here when they were working on it. I paid like $3,500 to install it. And it’s nothing to get a permit, so I was left in the dark about it. I would have told them to get a permit to do it,” Jeter said.

KSLA spoke with Bossier City officials about some of the problems they’ve seen with the recent surge in generator installs.

“With generators, when they are not properly installed, some of the dangers obviously are the one that we’re most concerned with is: carbon monoxide,” Bossier City PIO Louis Johnson said. “If it’s not properly installed, you can have buildup of carbon monoxide, which poses a real threat and a serious danger to the citizens.”

If you’re thinking about getting a generator installed, ask these key questions:

Is the company licensed and insured to work in your area?

Do they have reviews or exampled of previous work they’ve done?

Have they contacted Permits and Inspections?

If you’ve already had a generator installed and received a red tag, here are the steps you need to take:

Contact your local Permits and Inspections office and see what failures resulted in the tag

Reach out to the company that did the install and let know about the red tag and ask them to correct it

Ultimately, the penalties and fines fall on the company that installed the generator, but you can also be held accountable if you continue to use the generator without having the failures corrected.

Generator safety:

Follow the manufacturer’s instructions

Do not run the generator in an enclosed space, like a garage

Wait for the generator to cool before adding more fuel

Do not place the generator with the exhaust facing windows or doors

Keep the generator dry

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.