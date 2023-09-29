Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH: Sindi Salazar is 18-year-old who won 3 national boxing titles

For Hispanic Heritage Month, KSLA is honoring an amazing boxing athlete who is part of a youth team for USA Boxing.
By Brittney Hazelton and Biskie Duncan
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For Hispanic Heritage Month, KSLA is honoring an amazing boxing athlete who is part of a youth team for USA Boxing.

Sindi Salazar, 18, is a boxing athlete who just graduated from Carthage High School. She has been boxing for eight years and has won three national titles and also has three Texas women’s championships. On top of that, she is a youth team USA member for USA boxing.

Salazar recently attended an international tournament in Germany in early August and placed silver, and recently also won the Binational Championship in Mexico a couple of weeks ago.

With such an impressive career already, Salazar says it means a lot to represent the Hispanic community in the sport of boxing.

“If it’s in God’s will, I want to keep boxing for a couple years and see where it takes me whether that be Olympics or entering the professional level,” says Salazar.

