FOODIE FRIDAY: Humpty Dumpling Food Truck offers Chinese food & more

Humpty Dumpling
Humpty Dumpling
By Biskie Duncan
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - KSLA is launching a new segment called Foodie Friday. During this weekly segment, viewers can expect to learn about some of the best eats in the ArkLaTex.

On Friday, Sept. 29, KSLA was joined live by Tom and Jenny Rucker, who own Humpty Dumpling, a food truck that specializes in homemade dumplings.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Humpty Dumpling Food Truck stopped by the KSLA Café on Friday, Sept. 29.

Follow their Facebook page to stay up to date on the menu, business times and their location. Humpty Dumpling

They can be contacted by phone at 318-415-8009.

Humpty Dumpling menu
Humpty Dumpling menu

