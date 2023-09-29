Clinton Primary in Hope bringing back Watch DOGS volunteer program

HOPE, Ark. (KSLA) - A school in southwest Arkansas is launching a new volunteer program.

The program, called Watch DOGS (Dads of Great Students), will launch Oct. 3. It’s a call for all dads, uncles, grandpas, or any other male role model to help out at Clinton Primary School. Anyone interested in the program is invited to attend an informational meeting on Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. at the school’s cafeteria. Food will be served at the meeting.

“We want to bring fathers, grandfathers, uncles, older brothers back into our building to help support our children and to help support our staff,” said Laura Gray, a teacher at Clinton Primary.

Leaders on the campus are bringing back a program to bring more male role models to the school.

“We have great kids out here and we have so many who don’t have that male role model in their lives, so we need good men to be an influence for our babies,” said Casey Schoenberger, another teacher at the school.

The Watch DOGS program is not new to the campus. The school participated in the program prior to COVID, and leaders say it had good results.

“It was a good experience,” said Justin Dean with the Hope Police Department, a former volunteer with the program. “It’s fulfilling. It’s rewarding. You get to see what your kid gets to do every day in school and also you’re helping to provide some security for the school as well.”

“Somebody told me years ago, it says nobody cares how much you know until they knew how much you care, so we just want the men to show up and show them how much they care,” said Travell Green, one of only three male teachers at the school.

Watch DOGS is a nationally recognized program that began in 1998 in Springdale, Ark.

