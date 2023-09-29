Getting Answers
Bossier City man sentenced to prison for dealing cocaine

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 26-year-old Bossier City man was sentenced to prison for selling cocaine, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown announced Thursday, Sept. 28.

Demetrius Demontrae Richmond, 26, of Bossier City, was sentenced to more than four years in prison (51 months) and three years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine.

The Department of Justice says Richmond began getting cocaine and crack cocaine from someone in January of 2020. He would buy the drugs from this person at various places in Shreveport, then distribute it to others. The DOJ says Richmond admitted to possessing and conspiring to distribute at least 267 g of cocaine and 72 g of crack cocaine.

