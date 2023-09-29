Getting Answers
Blanchard man arrested for allegedly raping juvenile multiple times

Anthony Hollis, 51.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BLANCHARD, La. (KSLA) - A forensic rape investigation has led to the arrest of a 51-year-old man.

On Sept. 25, a Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) detective arrested Anthony Hollis, 51, who allegedly sexually assaulted a juvenile multiple times.

CPSO says a forensic investigation led to Hollis’ arrest. He was charged with one count of first-degree rape and booked into Caddo Correctional Center.

A bond has not been set in this case.

