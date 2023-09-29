Beautiful conditions for the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday, ArkLaTex!! We are expecting a drier pattern here in the ArkLaTex for the weekend and into the next work week. Temperatures will mostly likley be in the 90′s across the region and some in the upper 90′s which is well above average for this time of year. However, another cold front is being tracked to move through late next week.

For today, temperatures may reach the mid-to-upper 90′s here in Shreveport and in some areas south of I-20 as a high pressure system is building into the region and hovers over us for the next few days. Our lows overnight look to remain untouched as they will be in the upper 60′s, and for some, lower 70′s. This trend looks to last into next week, so if you have any weekend plans, conditions are looking great!

As we head into next week, the high pressure remains and our high temperatures look to slowly trail into the 80′s, then make a drastic drop into the lower 80′s as the cold front comes in. Some of these storms could turn severe and it could possibly be another storm that will put much needed holes in our intense drought conditions for the ArkLaTex. Have a good rest of your Friday and welcome to the weekend!

