36-year-old man arrested for alleged rape of 5-year-old child

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man in his 30s has been arrested for reportedly raping a young child.

The Shreveport Police Department says detectives were contacted sometime in September about a sexual assault involving a 5-year-old. After investigating, detectives were able to get an arrest warrant for Courtney Oliver, 36. He was arrested Sept. 28.

Oliver is charged with first-degree rape.

If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.