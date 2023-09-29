36-year-old man arrested for alleged rape of 5-year-old child
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man in his 30s has been arrested for reportedly raping a young child.
The Shreveport Police Department says detectives were contacted sometime in September about a sexual assault involving a 5-year-old. After investigating, detectives were able to get an arrest warrant for Courtney Oliver, 36. He was arrested Sept. 28.
Oliver is charged with first-degree rape.
If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.
