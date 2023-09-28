Ureka Black sentenced to life imprisonment for throwing her sons off bridge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman who threw her children off a bridge and into a lake was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday, September 28.

Earlier this month, she was convicted of tossing her two young children off Cross Lake Bridge back in September of 2021. The younger of the two children died.

Ureka Black’s trial coverage:

During the trial on September 13, jurors watched a video clip of Elijah being interviewed at Gingerbread House that showed him telling the interviewer his mother said he “needed to go with God.”

“I don’t want to go with God ever again,” Elijah said during the interview.

Black was found guilty on one count of second-degree murder for the death of 10-month-old Joshua Black and one count of attempted second-degree murder for Elijah Black.

