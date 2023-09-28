Tre’Veon Anderson denied appeal in murder of Ofc. Chatéri Payne

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An appeal was denied on Sept. 27 for a man convicted in the death of SPD Officer Chatéri Payne.

Tre’Veon Anderson was found guilty of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder on May 31, 2022. Anderson filed for appeal on June 22, 2022 for the following claims:

His constitutional right to confront witnesses against him was violated.

The state failed to sufficiently prove that he was guilty of second-degree murder & conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

His trial attorney provided ineffective counsel.

Background information

On January 9, 2019, Payne was leaving the home she shared with Anderson and their child to go to work. In the driveway, she was shot three times from a parked car and later died from her injuries. Glenn Frierson and Lawrence Pierre were later identified as the gunmen.

Officials say evidence from text messages, search histories and location data from Anderson, Frierson and Lawrence’s phones show they planned to kill Payne. Prosecutors presented evidence that Payne was planning to leave Anderson and that this was his motive for the murder.

During the trial, Frierson was acquitted and Pierre pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Sufficiency of evidence

Anderson alleged Pierre and Frierson weren’t credible witnesses and attacked “the retrieval of the phone database, specifically, the text messages.”

The state countered this argument, stating the messages and search history from the conspirators’ phones were sufficient proof of his guilt, regardless of other evidence.

A rational trier of fact could conclude that the evidence established the defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. This assignment of error lacks merit and is rejected.

Constitutional right to confront witness

Anderson argued that the state asked leading questions of Pierre, knowing he wouldn’t answer and would invoke his Fifth Amendment right.

The state countered that Pierre waived his Fifth Amendment right when he pled guilty to Payne’s murder.

We need not and do not decide this issue because, as previously addressed in our discussion regarding the sufficiency of the evidence, the evidence of the defendant’s guilt is so overwhelming that the defendant would have been convicted regardless of Pierre’s refusal to testify. Any inferences drawn from Pierre’s refusal to answer leading questions did not add critical weight to the prosecution’s case.

Ineffective counsel

Anderson argued that he had ineffective counsel because his attorney failed to file a motion to suppress the video of Frierson’s interview with the police, failed to object to the prosecution’s opening statement, and failed to make a motion to sever his trial from his codefendant and move for a mistrial on that basis.

The state countered that Anderson’s claims were insufficient to properly respond to and were based in speculation and hearsay.

We decline to address the defendant’s claims of ineffective assistance of counsel; these are more properly raised in a post-conviction relief application.

Anderson’s sentencing remains in place: life in prison without benefit of parole or suspension of sentence for the second-degree murder charge & 30 additional years for the conspiracy charge.

