Texarkana College invites community to Hispanic Heritage celebration

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana is invited to dress in their favorite Latin American clothes and enjoy this free-to-attend event that highlights Hispanic culture.

On Oct. 9, Texarkana College, 2500 North Robinson Road, Texarkana, Texas, will host a Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The event will take place in the Nelson Administration Building and will offer a cultural experience for the Texarkana community.

Activities:

Food vendors

Performances highlighting Latin American culture by Ballet Folklorico Alma Latina

Chips and salsa contest that invites participants to present their homemade salsas for judging.

Grito competition that showcases participants’ vocal talents as they compete for the title of loudest and most spirited Grito

Vendors that will highlight traditional Latin American crafts, artwork, and products.

Friendly pick-up soccer game and bounce houses for all ages.

Attendees are invited to dress in their favorite Latin American attire to add to the festive atmosphere.

The event is free and open to the Texarkana community.

