Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Summer hangs on across the ArkLaTex

By Matt Jones
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:55 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! We’re about to wrap up September and head into October, but fall temperatures remain nowhere in sight with summer heat hanging on for at least the next week. After seeing some beneficial rain in recent days, we’re also returning to a dry pattern for awhile.

After soaring into the mid and upper 90s across the region on Wednesday, it looks like we do it all over again today with plenty of sunshine expected and temperatures quickly climbing into the mid and even upper 90s by late afternoon.

It’s a rinse and repeat forecast for Friday with sunny skies and highs well above average in the mid 90s.

Not much change for the weekend but humidity levels will drop even more making it feel more comfortable. Sunny skies can be expected Saturday and Sunday and temperatures will continue above average in the mid 90s.

Looking ahead to next week, it’s more of the same with no change in the large scale pattern. Sunny and hot is the name of the game with not a drop of rain in sight.

There are some signs of a bigger pattern shift by Thursday of next week that could bring a stronger cold front into the region along with more widespread storms. Stay tuned for more updates on this as we get closer!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Dekoushe Griffin, 18
SPD: Woman stabs victim multiple times during dispute
SNAP benefits generic graphic
New federal SNAP work requirements to start for able-bodied adults without dependents
Miller County Sheriff's Office
Woman killed in apparent dog attack in Miller Co.
5 teens from Minden arrested for alleged car burglaries in Haughton

Latest News

Another hot day ahead
Matt's morning weather update
Hot days ahead
Staying hot and dry into October
Hot days ahead
Jeff's Wednesday evening weather update
A wildfire Aug. 6, 2023, charred about an acre along Williams Road in the Keithville area of...
Some burn bans in the ArkLaTex being lifted, others remain in place