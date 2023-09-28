Summer hangs on across the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! We’re about to wrap up September and head into October, but fall temperatures remain nowhere in sight with summer heat hanging on for at least the next week. After seeing some beneficial rain in recent days, we’re also returning to a dry pattern for awhile.

After soaring into the mid and upper 90s across the region on Wednesday, it looks like we do it all over again today with plenty of sunshine expected and temperatures quickly climbing into the mid and even upper 90s by late afternoon.

It’s a rinse and repeat forecast for Friday with sunny skies and highs well above average in the mid 90s.

Not much change for the weekend but humidity levels will drop even more making it feel more comfortable. Sunny skies can be expected Saturday and Sunday and temperatures will continue above average in the mid 90s.

Looking ahead to next week, it’s more of the same with no change in the large scale pattern. Sunny and hot is the name of the game with not a drop of rain in sight.

There are some signs of a bigger pattern shift by Thursday of next week that could bring a stronger cold front into the region along with more widespread storms. Stay tuned for more updates on this as we get closer!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.