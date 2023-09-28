Staying summer-like into the first days of October

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! Another hot day as we continue this summer-like stretch a bit deeper into the Fall season. Highs today will rise to the low and mid-90s across the ArkLaTex with the feels-like temperatures possibly reading a degree or two above thanks to the humidity. We’ll see that humidity drop going into this weekend. Lows tonight will drop to the upper-60s and low-70s. Sunny skies are expected all day.

It’s a rinse-and-repeat forecast for Friday with sunny skies and highs well above average in the mid-90s. Not much change for the weekend but humidity levels will drop even more making it feel more comfortable. Sunny skies can be expected Saturday and Sunday and temperatures will continue above average in the mid-90s.

Looking ahead to next week, it’s more of the same with no change in the large-scale pattern. Sunny and hot is the name of the game with not a drop of rain in sight. There are some signs of a bigger pattern shift by Thursday of next week that could bring a stronger cold front into the region along with more widespread storms. Stay tuned for more updates on this as we get closer!

