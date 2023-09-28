Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Shreveport man sentenced to 14 years in prison for attacking wife

He is charged with three counts each of making a threatening interstate communication and...
He is charged with three counts each of making a threatening interstate communication and making a threatening interstate telephone call.(Arizona's Family)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man was sentenced to fourteen years in prison for choking his wife while their children stood on the other side of the door.

On Sept. 26, Caddo District Judge Chris Victory sentenced Joe Butler Jr., 31, for a crime committed on Aug. 24, 2021. He choked his wife until she was unconscious after she confronted him about smoking synthetic marijuana in their home, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office. During the attack, three minor children, ages 11, 7 and 4, stood on the other side of the bathroom door.

After regaining consciousness, the wife escaped to a neighbor’s house and called 911.

[PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man pleads guilty to domestic abuse with child endangerment]

Butler, who pleaded guilty to the charges Aug.16, 2023, was sentenced to ten years in prison at hard labor for domestic abuse battery with serious bodily injury, with a multiple offender provision, officials with the DA’s Office said.

He was sentenced to four years on each of three counts of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, which will be served concurrently with each other and consecutive to the bodily injury conviction.

The court also granted permanent protective orders to the victim and her children.

