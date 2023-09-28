Red River Revel returns to Festival Plaza in Shreveport for 47th year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Red River Revel returns to Shreveport for its 47th year beginning Sept. 30. The festival will be held downtown at Festival Plaza (101 Crockett St.).

Thousands of visitors will get to experience live music, art, and food at the festival. The nine-day festival is held annually in Shreveport. This year’s dates are Sept. 30 through Oct. 8.

MUSIC

There will be four music stages at the festival. The Chase Bank Main Stage will feature more than 60 artists. Headliners include Paul Cauthen, Eric Gales, Here Come the Mummies, Sophie B. Hawkins, Hulvey, Dee-1, and a special tribute to Tom Petty featuring a secret lineup of national, regional, and local artists.

On the Depot Pavilion Stage, there will be performances from local dance groups, and an upgraded sports bar where festivalgoers can watch football games and films.

At the new BlueCross BlueShield “DMZ” Stage, there will be two performances from Trout Fishing in America, The Joanitones, Spinner Entertainment, and more. There will also be interactive musical experiences, including a talent show for the youngsters and a “Swifties” fan takeover.

And on the Art Alley Stage, which launched in 2022, there will be evening performances from local singer songwriters.

FOOD

As far as food goes, festival attendees can try boudin balls, meat pies, chicken and waffles, funnel cakes, and much more. Food areas are run by local nonprofits, booster clubs, schools, and other community organizations, as well as for-profit vendors.

ART

For the first time in a decade, festival organizers say the Red River Revel will have more than 100 artists showcasing their artwork. Festival attendees will be able to view/buy ceramics, pottery, drawings, fiber arts, glass pieces, jewelry, metal work, mixed media, paintings, sculpture, photographs, and more.

FOR THE KIDS

This year, the children’s activity area is being returned to the parking lot between Sci-Port Discovery Center and the J. Bennett Johnston Waterway Regional Visitors Center. And at the BlueCross BlueShield “DMZ” Stage, kids will get to explore visual arts and participate in hands-on activities like creating sand art, digging for “fossils” in a mock archaeology dig, and shop for ingredients at the Brookshire’s Mini Grocery Store. Face painting is also available. Many activities are free, while some have a fee.

REVEL BANDS

Wristbands are returning this year, and money to spend at the festival can be loaded onto them from anywhere. Register online at RevelBands.net, enter the 14-digit code on the back of your wristband, and adds funds. This allows you to skip the line! Wristbands can be picked up at the following locations:

Rhino Coffee (downtown)

Robinson Film Center

Pop N Pizza

Fatty Arbuckles

Sci-Port Discovery Center

HOURS

Saturday, Sept. 30 - Sunday, Oct. 8

Sundays & Monday - Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday - Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“DMZ”: Monday - Friday, 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday & Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

ADMISSION

Monday - Friday from 5 p.m. to close and all-day Saturday & Sunday: $5 per person

Monday - Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Free

Reveler Pass (allows guests to access festival anytime): $15 each

Military, police, firefighters, and EMS with valid ID: Free

Children 12 & under (must be accompanied by an adult): Free

PARKING

Street parking is metered until 5 p.m. on weekdays

Free parking available at the railyard lot next to Sci-Port on Lake Street (accessible via Clyde Fant Parkway)

Free parking garages are available downtown

Revel+ shuttles will bring guests to the festival gates. They run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and from 6 to 10 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays.

