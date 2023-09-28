Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Ozempic label updated after reports of blocked intestines

The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston.
The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston.(David J. Phillip | AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration updated the label of the diabetes drug Ozempic to acknowledge reports of blocked intestines in some people using it.

Ozempic and its sister weight loss drug, Wegovy, have recently soared in popularity.

The medications mimic a hormone the body naturally makes to slow the passage of food through the stomach, which helps people feel fuller longer.

The labels of Wegovy and a diabetes drug called Mounjaro acknowledge reports of intestinal blockage in some people who use them.

Ozempic’s label has been updated to say that as well.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Dekoushe Griffin, 18
SPD: Woman stabs victim multiple times during dispute
SNAP benefits generic graphic
New federal SNAP work requirements to start for able-bodied adults without dependents
Miller County Sheriff's Office
Woman killed in apparent dog attack in Miller Co.
5 teens from Minden arrested for alleged car burglaries in Haughton

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden arrive at Fort McNair, Sunday, June 25,...
LIVE: House Republicans to make their case for Biden impeachment inquiry at first hearing
File - Mei Michelson prepares to watch a Netflix DVD at her home in Palo Alto, Calif., on Oct....
Netflix’s DVD-by-mail service bows out as its red-and-white envelopes make their final trip
Ware Youth Center in Coushatta, La.
Louisiana pulls incarcerated girls out of controversial youth prison
Merriam-Webster released its list of new words that made it to the dictionary this year.
690 words added to the dictionary