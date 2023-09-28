National Night Out to increase neighborhood spirit in Marshall, Texas

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Citizens are invited to meet and build a relationship with first responders to help make neighborhoods safer.

On Oct. 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Marshall residents are invited to celebrate National Night Out at the downtown Marshall Courthouse Square, 200 W Houston Street. The event is being held as a way to improve police-community partnerships and to help keep the city safer.

Free to attend, the event showcases police, fire vehicles, and equipment through demonstrations and activities. These activities are to promote crime prevention and greater public safety.

Activities:

Meet with first responders

Discuss current challenges within neighborhoods

Rededicate efforts to strengthen the community

“National Night Out is a great opportunity for the citizens of Marshall to come out and meet their first responders, and discuss their concerns. It is the connections that we make that keep our city safer. It’s also a fun and informative event,” says Marshall Police Department Chief Cliff Carruth.

The event is being presented by the Marshall Police Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall Fire Department, and the City of Marshall.

