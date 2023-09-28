Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Summer Heat Safety Tips

National Night Out to increase neighborhood spirit in Marshall, Texas

National Night Out 2023
National Night Out 2023
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Citizens are invited to meet and build a relationship with first responders to help make neighborhoods safer.

On Oct. 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Marshall residents are invited to celebrate National Night Out at the downtown Marshall Courthouse Square, 200 W Houston Street. The event is being held as a way to improve police-community partnerships and to help keep the city safer.

Free to attend, the event showcases police, fire vehicles, and equipment through demonstrations and activities. These activities are to promote crime prevention and greater public safety.

Activities:

  • Meet with first responders
  • Discuss current challenges within neighborhoods
  • Rededicate efforts to strengthen the community

“National Night Out is a great opportunity for the citizens of Marshall to come out and meet their first responders, and discuss their concerns. It is the connections that we make that keep our city safer. It’s also a fun and informative event,” says Marshall Police Department Chief Cliff Carruth.

The event is being presented by the Marshall Police Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall Fire Department, and the City of Marshall.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

