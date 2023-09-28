MISSING: SPD looking for 13-year-old girl last seen on Kempton Park Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is actively looking for a missing teenage girl.

SPD says on Sept. 28, Angielo Wilson, 13, was last seen in the 7500 block of Kempton Park Drive. That’s in a neighborhood in west Shreveport off Buncombe Road at Pines Road.

Wilson is 5′ 4″ tall, weighs about 210 lbs, and has black/brown twisted hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white uniform shirt, khaki pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information on here whereabouts should call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3.

