Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

MIND MATTERS: Suicide awareness walk to be held in Betty Virginia Park

The Out of the Darkness walk for suicide prevention will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 at...
The Out of the Darkness walk for suicide prevention will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 at Betty Virginia Park in Shreveport.(Pixabay)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With one life lost to suicide every 11 minutes, KSLA is partnering with area organizations to remind everyone that their life matters.

On Thursday, Sept. 28, KSLA was joined live by Christie Waldrop, a committee member for the upcoming Out of the Darkness walk to raise awareness about suicide. She talked about the importance of events like this and how suicide has personally impacted her.

Waldrop has lost two people to suicide: her brother, Steven Harville, and a close friend, Melissa Garcia.

Steven Harville
Steven Harville(Christie Waldrop)
Melissa Garcia
Melissa Garcia(Christie Waldrop)

Waldrop’s family donated money for a bench and a plaque, both located in Betty Virginia Park, honoring Harville.

This bench honoring Steven Harville is located in Betty Virginia Park.
This bench honoring Steven Harville is located in Betty Virginia Park.(Christie Waldrop)
This plaque honoring Steven Harville is located in Betty Virginia Park.
This plaque honoring Steven Harville is located in Betty Virginia Park.(Christie Waldrop)

The Out of the Darkness walk is being held Oct. 28 in Betty Virginia Park in Shreveport. Registration is free, but donations are being accepted. Check-in is at 9 a.m., and the walk begins at 10 a.m. Click here for more details about the walk.

The suicide awareness walk will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 in Betty Virginia Park in...
The suicide awareness walk will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 in Betty Virginia Park in Shreveport.(Christie Waldrop)

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

The Out of the Darkness walk is being held Oct. 28 in Betty Virginia Park in Shreveport.

MORE VIDEOS: MIND MATTERS

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of an 18-wheeler was killed the morning of Sept. 28, 2023 in a wreck on I-49 N near...
18-wheeler carrying frozen chicken catches fire; driver dead
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Dekoushe Griffin, 18
SPD: Woman stabs victim multiple times during dispute
SNAP benefits generic graphic
New federal SNAP work requirements to start for able-bodied adults without dependents
Ware Youth Center in Coushatta, La.
Louisiana pulls incarcerated girls out of controversial youth prison

Latest News

Suicide awareness walk to be held in October
Suicide awareness walk to be held in October
A new $200,000 infusion center opened at Christus St. Michael Health System in Texarkana, Texas.
New NICU camera system unveiled at CHRISTUS St. Michael Health
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Doctor discusses healthy aging for women, signs to look for as age advances
Doctor discusses women's health as they get older
Doctor discusses women's health as they get older