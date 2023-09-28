MIND MATTERS: Suicide awareness walk to be held in Betty Virginia Park
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With one life lost to suicide every 11 minutes, KSLA is partnering with area organizations to remind everyone that their life matters.
On Thursday, Sept. 28, KSLA was joined live by Christie Waldrop, a committee member for the upcoming Out of the Darkness walk to raise awareness about suicide. She talked about the importance of events like this and how suicide has personally impacted her.
Waldrop has lost two people to suicide: her brother, Steven Harville, and a close friend, Melissa Garcia.
Waldrop’s family donated money for a bench and a plaque, both located in Betty Virginia Park, honoring Harville.
The Out of the Darkness walk is being held Oct. 28 in Betty Virginia Park in Shreveport. Registration is free, but donations are being accepted. Check-in is at 9 a.m., and the walk begins at 10 a.m. Click here for more details about the walk.
