The Marshall Theatre Company starting auditions for first-ever play production

On Sept. 21, The Marshall Theatre Company announced their audition dates for their first production play. The organization’s goals are to create a platform for mental health awareness, artistic expression, celebrate diversity, and engage with the community through the performing arts. Additionally, the theatre company is also aiming to assist Marshall in maintaining a film-friendly stance.

“We are pleased to introduce a new community theater that aims to maintain Marshall, Texas, film-friendly Texas-certified status,” said Carol A. Hicks, one of the founding members of the Marshall Theater Company.

Currently, the organization operates as a club and the group will host interest meetings for membership and auditions for their debut show.

Audition dates:

Sept 28 at 6 p.m., at the Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Boulevard.

Sept. 29 at 6 p.m., at the Marshall Housing Authority, 1401 Poplar Street.

The first performance will be O. Henry’s, The Gift of the Magi, a story about Jim and Della Young, newlyweds who are madly in love but broke. The narrative of how, despite their circumstance, make a Christmas to remember.

“I am honored to be the director of the first theater production for The Marshall Theater Company,” said founding member, Raymond Fogg.

The auditions are also for volunteers who want to help backstage on a production.

“We need people to build sets, do costumes and makeup, publicity, stage management, lighting, and sound,” said founding member Kelsey Jackson. Backstage volunteers will not be required to perform for auditions. “If you are interested in working backstage or online doing social media, directing, or producing future productions, please attend the auditions as well,” added founding member, Angelita Jackson.

The Marshall Theatre Company is seeking creative individuals who love live theatre.

“You do not have to be a resident of Marshall to be a part of the theater company,” said founding member, Sadiq King. Individuals from the area who are interested in the creative and performing arts are encouraged to attend the groundbreaking auditions and interest meetings.

King can be reached at 609-285-7898 or through email at marshalltheatercompany@gmail.com.

