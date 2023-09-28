Keep Texarkana Beautiful invites community out for a clean up day
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Keep Texarkana Beautiful is asking for the public’s help to clean up some areas of the community.
On Thursday, Sept. 28, KSLA was joined live by Brittany Hayes, chair of the Keep Texarkana Beautiful committee. She talked about why it’s important for people to take pride in their community. She also provided details for several cleanup events happening Saturday, Sept. 30.
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:
