Keep Texarkana Beautiful invites community out for a clean up day

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Keep Texarkana Beautiful is asking for the public’s help to clean up some areas of the community.

On Thursday, Sept. 28, KSLA was joined live by Brittany Hayes, chair of the Keep Texarkana Beautiful committee. She talked about why it’s important for people to take pride in their community. She also provided details for several cleanup events happening Saturday, Sept. 30.

Community members are asked to help out for this cleanup day being held by Keep Texarkana Beautiful. (Keep Texarkana Beautiful)

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Several cleanup events are happening Saturday, Sept. 30.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.