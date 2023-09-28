Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Homer Pelicans football star Ja’Marquese Hampton injured in accident

Hampton is the team’s starting wide receiver
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:20 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HOMER, La. (KSLA) - Tragedy strikes Homer’s football program, less than six months after Ja’Karion Calome was shot and killed in June.

Pelicans star wide receiver, Ja’Marquese Hampton has suffered injures following a car accident. The extent of his injuries are not known at this time. It’s not clear if and when Hampton can return the gridiron this season.

Stay with KSLA News 12 Sports for any updates.

