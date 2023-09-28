Homer Pelicans football star Ja’Marquese Hampton injured in accident

HOMER, La. (KSLA) - Tragedy strikes Homer’s football program, less than six months after Ja’Karion Calome was shot and killed in June.

Pelicans star wide receiver, Ja’Marquese Hampton has suffered injures following a car accident. The extent of his injuries are not known at this time. It’s not clear if and when Hampton can return the gridiron this season.

