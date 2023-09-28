Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Hispanic Information Fair showcasing over 30 organizations

Broadmoor Baptist Church
Broadmoor Baptist Church(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Hispanic Heritage Association of NWLA is set to host a Hispanic Information Fair on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The Broadmoor Baptist Church and 318 Latino are also collaborating to put on the event.

The fair is meant to bring together the ArkLaTex Hispanic community and over 30 organizations who will offer information about their services. Attendees can find information on immigration, job opportunities, finance, banking, auto/home/life insurance, loans, education services and much more.

Three seminars will take place during the fair:

  • 9:30 a.m. - Hablando de Dinero (Talking about Money”
  • 10:30 a.m. - Comprando Casa y Invertiendo en Propiedades (Buying a Home & Investing in Properties)
  • 11:30 a.m. Seminar on Immigration (in Spanish)

Organizers say the event is family-friendly and will have inflatables for kids, popcorn, hourly raffles and snow cones.

“We are thrilled to bring the Hispanic Information Fair to our community in collaboration with our partners. This event is a wonderful opportunity for our Hispanic residents to access essential information and resources while enjoying a fun-filled day with their families. Don’t miss out on this informative and enjoyable event,” said Briant Garcia, with HHANWLA.

The fair will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the south gymnasium at Broadmoor Baptist Church.

HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Dekoushe Griffin, 18
SPD: Woman stabs victim multiple times during dispute
SNAP benefits generic graphic
New federal SNAP work requirements to start for able-bodied adults without dependents
Miller County Sheriff's Office
Woman killed in apparent dog attack in Miller Co.
5 teens from Minden arrested for alleged car burglaries in Haughton

Latest News

Hispanic Heritage Month: Orlando Medellin coaches students to success
Hispanic Heritage Month: Orlando Medellin coaches students to success
Bossier Parish National Night Out
15 neighborhoods to host Bossier Nat’l Night Out block parties
National Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.
Texarkana College invites community to Hispanic Heritage celebration
National Night Out 2023
National Night Out to increase neighborhood spirit in Marshall, Texas