Hispanic Information Fair showcasing over 30 organizations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Hispanic Heritage Association of NWLA is set to host a Hispanic Information Fair on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The Broadmoor Baptist Church and 318 Latino are also collaborating to put on the event.

The fair is meant to bring together the ArkLaTex Hispanic community and over 30 organizations who will offer information about their services. Attendees can find information on immigration, job opportunities, finance, banking, auto/home/life insurance, loans, education services and much more.

Three seminars will take place during the fair:

9:30 a.m. - Hablando de Dinero (Talking about Money”

10:30 a.m. - Comprando Casa y Invertiendo en Propiedades (Buying a Home & Investing in Properties)

11:30 a.m. Seminar on Immigration (in Spanish)

Organizers say the event is family-friendly and will have inflatables for kids, popcorn, hourly raffles and snow cones.

“We are thrilled to bring the Hispanic Information Fair to our community in collaboration with our partners. This event is a wonderful opportunity for our Hispanic residents to access essential information and resources while enjoying a fun-filled day with their families. Don’t miss out on this informative and enjoyable event,” said Briant Garcia, with HHANWLA.

The fair will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the south gymnasium at Broadmoor Baptist Church.

