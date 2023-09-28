Hispanic Heritage Month: Orlando Medellin coaches students to success

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - National Hispanic Heritage Month honors cultures and contributions of both Hispanic and Latino Americans. KSLA is celebrating the month by shining a light on special individuals across the ArkLaTex.

Orlando Medellin’s family immigrated from Monera, Mexico in August of 2000. At nine-years-old, he remembers moving to America and feeling overwhelmed adapting to a new language, culture, and school setting.

Medellin graduated from Bossier High School and later worked there as a paraprofessional and assistant coach of the futból program in 2016. Just a year later, he became the head coach of his alma mater!

Orlando helps guide struggling students and creates a structure for success during and after high school. He says his goals include decreasing discipline problems, helping students be responsible both inside and outside of the classroom, and bridging a gap between two cultures. He tells his students that discipline and respect will take them farther than any college diploma.

Orlando says it is through God’s love and mercy that he has a reason to get up every day to do what he loves.

HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

