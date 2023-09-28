Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Fan who tried to bring emotional support alligator denied entry into Phillies game

A Phillies fan was denied entry into Citizens Bank Park after he tried to bring his emotional...
A Phillies fan was denied entry into Citizens Bank Park after he tried to bring his emotional support alligator in with him.(The Philly Captain / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (Gray News) – A fan was denied entry into a baseball game Wednesday night after he tried to get in with his emotional support pet.

But this pet wasn’t an emotional support dog or cat. It was an alligator.

The fan, identified as Joie Henney by the Philadelphia Enquirer, has Wally the alligator to help him battle depression.

Henney attempted to take Wally with him as he entered Citizens Bank Park to watch the Phillies take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Phillies’ official website says certain pets are allowed, but that does not seem to include alligators.

“Guide dogs, service animals, or service animals in training are welcome. All other animals are prohibited,” the website says.

Unfortunately, Wally does not appear to fit into these categories and was not allowed into the ballpark.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report

Most Read

The driver of an 18-wheeler was killed the morning of Sept. 28, 2023 in a wreck on I-49 N near...
18-wheeler carrying frozen chicken catches fire; driver dead
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Dekoushe Griffin, 18
SPD: Woman stabs victim multiple times during dispute
SNAP benefits generic graphic
New federal SNAP work requirements to start for able-bodied adults without dependents
Ware Youth Center in Coushatta, La.
Louisiana pulls incarcerated girls out of controversial youth prison

Latest News

A Connecticut Fish and Wildlife crew caught a 400-pound stingray in the Long Island Sound on...
What a catch! Crews catch 400-pound stingray along Atlantic coast
Former President Donald Trump speaks in Clinton Township, Mich., Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (AP...
Trump won’t try to move Georgia case to federal court after judge rejected similar bid by Meadows
Pava LaPere, 26, had suffered from blunt force trauma, police said.
Man arrested in killing of Baltimore tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere was released from prison in 2022
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at the Presidio Tunnel Tops before the signing of a new...
New California law raises minimum wage for fast food workers to $20 per hour, among nation’s highest