Summer Heat Safety Tips

Bear Creek Smokehouse celebrates 80th anniversary with vendor fair

By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - The Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall is celebrating 80 years in business by hosting a shop-‘til-you-drop extravaganza.

On Thursday, Sept. 28, KSLA spoke with Robbie Shoults, owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, about the upcoming anniversary event, called Craftsmen at the Creek.

The event features more than 84 unique vendors, who will be showcasing their goods. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Bear Creek Smokehouse (10857 TX-154, Marshall, Texas) beginning at 9 a.m.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Craftsmen at the Creek will feature more than 84 unique vendors, who will be showcasing their goods.

