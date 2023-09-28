Bear Creek Smokehouse celebrates 80th anniversary with vendor fair

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - The Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall is celebrating 80 years in business by hosting a shop-‘til-you-drop extravaganza.

On Thursday, Sept. 28, KSLA spoke with Robbie Shoults, owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, about the upcoming anniversary event, called Craftsmen at the Creek.

The Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall, Texas is celebrating 80 years in business. (Bear Creek Smokehouse)

The event features more than 84 unique vendors, who will be showcasing their goods. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Bear Creek Smokehouse (10857 TX-154, Marshall, Texas) beginning at 9 a.m.

