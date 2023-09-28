Airline High School’s Ben Taylor is the Wendy’s Giant of the Week
The Vikings quarterback had seven touchdown passes and 471 yards in Week 4 win over Benton
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Ben Taylor, who’s been a beast all season, put up monster numbers in Airline High School’s Week Four win over Benton.
“I think about it and I’ll read the stuff I see and my dad will say something about it, " says Taylor. “But, I like to stay humble.”
Ben Taylor’s father isn’t the only one talking about his son’s seven touchdown, 471 yard night, en route to the Vikings’ 60-35 win over the Tigers.
“Well I come across a lot of players, played a lot of people on defense, they’ll just talk all game, " says Taylor. “I just like to lay low because I know it’s the right thing to do. I don’t like to say anything until after the game.”
“Yeah, it feels like video game numbers bascially, " says Bryson Broom, Airline Vikings wide receiver.
“I sleep a lot better this year compared to last year based off how much he’s matured, " says Justin Scoggin, Airline Vikings head football coach. “Lot easier going into games knowing we can have a dialogue about what’s going on in real-time.”
After an 0-3 start in 2022, the Vikings won seven straight games, before their season abruptly ended to Haughton. No one on campus has forgot.
