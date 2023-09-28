Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Airline High School’s Ben Taylor is the Wendy’s Giant of the Week

The Vikings quarterback had seven touchdown passes and 471 yards in Week 4 win over Benton
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Ben Taylor, who’s been a beast all season, put up monster numbers in Airline High School’s Week Four win over Benton.

“I think about it and I’ll read the stuff I see and my dad will say something about it, " says Taylor. “But, I like to stay humble.”

Ben Taylor’s father isn’t the only one talking about his son’s seven touchdown, 471 yard night, en route to the Vikings’ 60-35 win over the Tigers.

“Well I come across a lot of players, played a lot of people on defense, they’ll just talk all game, " says Taylor. “I just like to lay low because I know it’s the right thing to do. I don’t like to say anything until after the game.”

“Yeah, it feels like video game numbers bascially, " says Bryson Broom, Airline Vikings wide receiver.

“I sleep a lot better this year compared to last year based off how much he’s matured, " says Justin Scoggin, Airline Vikings head football coach. “Lot easier going into games knowing we can have a dialogue about what’s going on in real-time.”

After an 0-3 start in 2022, the Vikings won seven straight games, before their season abruptly ended to Haughton. No one on campus has forgot.

