6 candidates competing for Caddo Parish Sheriff position

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The race for Caddo Parish Sheriff has begun.

Earlier this year, Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator announced he will not seek re-election but will retire instead. He will serve until the end of his current term, which ends June 30, 2024. On your ballot, there will be six candidates hoping to fill his spot.

Those candidates are:

Caddo Parish Sheriff candidates

On Wednesday, Sept. 27, KSLA News 12 spoke to the candidates about what they hope to accomplish.

Gibson: “I’m currently the Greenwood police chief. And the community at Greenwood, most of the residents and the businesses, feel really safe due to the low crime rate. I would love for all the Caddo Parish residents to feel the same way. Then I would also like to implement a more detailed mental wellness program for the for the deputies and for the residents of Caddo Parish.”

Nickleson: “My principal goal is continue Sheriff Prator’s quarter century track record of providing efficient and effective law enforcement to Caddo Parish. We all know what a critical problem violent crime is in this community, and I’m committed to doing everything I can, along with the help of my more than 600 deputies to solve that problem.”

Gilley: “My goal is to change this criminal justice system from what it’s been for the last 37 years that I’ve been here. I see it as being a system that has been completely forgotten, it’s still living in the 20th century. My goal is to bring it into the 21st century.”

Whitehorn: “The main thing that I hope to accomplish is to work with all of our law enforcement partners in the community to address our violent crime issues here in Caddo Parish and particularly here in Shreveport. Partnerships is part of my platform to prevent crime rather than responding to it.”

Hatfield: “If elected as Caddo Parish Sheriff, I would change many things within the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. One would be, I would create more diversity within the department. I think if you have more diversity inside the department, then it spills over into the streets as we protect and serve others. It’s more welcoming for certain communities. Just as important, violent crime is a big deal in Caddo Parish.”

Jones: “Number one issue addressing our parish is crime, and that’s primarily in the city of Shreveport. We got to address that. My number one way to address it is to establish a tone of law enforcement for everybody, starting with law enforcement itself.”

