Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

3-year-old dead, man injured after shooting in Cleveland, Ohio, neighborhood

Cleveland police said a 3-year-old child was killed and a man was injured in a shooting Thursday. (WOIO)
By Avery Williams and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb confirmed a child was shot and killed Thursday in the city’s Stockyards neighborhood.

Cleveland police said a 3-year-old boy was inside a car with his mother and 11-month-old sibling around 2:20 p.m. in the neighborhood when shots rang out.

A man was standing outside the car. The 3-year-old and man were both shot, according to police.

Cleveland first responders took the victims to a hospital, where police said the child died.

The man’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Persons of interest have been detained in connection with the shooting, according to police.

Investigators are still searching for additional persons of interest.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of an 18-wheeler was killed the morning of Sept. 28, 2023 in a wreck on I-49 N near...
18-wheeler carrying frozen chicken catches fire; driver dead
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Dekoushe Griffin, 18
SPD: Woman stabs victim multiple times during dispute
SNAP benefits generic graphic
New federal SNAP work requirements to start for able-bodied adults without dependents
Ware Youth Center in Coushatta, La.
Louisiana pulls incarcerated girls out of controversial youth prison

Latest News

Ernest Burbage, 38, of Johns Island, South Carolina, was found dead following the shooting of...
Suspect killed K-9 before being fatally shot during manhunt, South Carolina agents say
Bossier City Farmer's Market selected as No. 1 in Louisiana.
Bossier City Farmer’s Market secures #1 spot in Louisiana
Bear Creek Smokehouse celebrating 80 years in business
Bear Creek Smokehouse celebrates 80th anniversary with vendor fair
Keep Texarkana Beautiful is hosting a clean up day
Keep Texarkana Beautiful invites community out for a clean up day