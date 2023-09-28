18-wheeler carrying frozen chicken catches fire; driver dead

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - One person is dead after a wreck involving an 18-wheeler near the Arkansas/Louisiana state line.

The driver of an 18-wheeler was killed the morning of Sept. 28, 2023 in a wreck on I-49 N near the Arkansas/Louisiana state line. (KSLA)

The crash happened Thursday morning (Sept. 28) on I-49 N near the Doddridge exit. Officials say an 18-wheeler was headed north when somehow, the driver lost control and ran into some woods. The truck, carrying frozen chicken, then caught fire.

The driver of an 18-wheeler was killed the morning of Sept. 28, 2023 in a wreck on I-49 N near the Arkansas/Louisiana state line. (KSLA)

The driver was killed as a result of the crash.

Arkansas State Police is working the wreck. No other information is currently available.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.