15 neighborhoods to host Bossier Nat’l Night Out block parties

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is gearing up for the 2023 National Night Out.

This year, 15 neighborhoods and communities in the parish will throw block parties from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. During these gatherings, law enforcement will be meeting and greeting with residents.

Kids will also get the chance to be finger-printed by BPSO’s motorcycle patrol, the K-9 Team, firefighters and EMTs.

BLOCK PARTY LOCATIONS

BOSSIER CITY Cross Creek Subdivision - Regent Circle Rosedale - 3107 Trinity Drive Crossing at Wemple - Jasmine Walk River Bluff - Bevly Lake Park Lakewood - Ridgefield & Hunters Hollow

BENTON Willow Lake - 203 Rachel Lane Woodlake North Boat Launch Magnolia Chase - Cherry Blossom & Pear Tree Cypress Point - 107 Cypress Point Drive

HAUGHTON Dogwood & Dogwood South Clubhouse Sterling Ranch - 5 Sterling Ranch Joe Delaney Park Creekside Subdivision - Playground



