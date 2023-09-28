15 neighborhoods to host Bossier Nat’l Night Out block parties
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is gearing up for the 2023 National Night Out.
This year, 15 neighborhoods and communities in the parish will throw block parties from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. During these gatherings, law enforcement will be meeting and greeting with residents.
Kids will also get the chance to be finger-printed by BPSO’s motorcycle patrol, the K-9 Team, firefighters and EMTs.
BLOCK PARTY LOCATIONS
- BOSSIER CITY
- Cross Creek Subdivision - Regent Circle
- Rosedale - 3107 Trinity Drive
- Crossing at Wemple - Jasmine Walk
- River Bluff - Bevly Lake Park
- Lakewood - Ridgefield & Hunters Hollow
- BENTON
- Willow Lake - 203 Rachel Lane
- Woodlake North Boat Launch
- Magnolia Chase - Cherry Blossom & Pear Tree
- Cypress Point - 107 Cypress Point Drive
- HAUGHTON
- Dogwood & Dogwood South Clubhouse
- Sterling Ranch - 5 Sterling Ranch
- Joe Delaney Park
- Creekside Subdivision - Playground
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.