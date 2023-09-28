Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

15 neighborhoods to host Bossier Nat’l Night Out block parties

Bossier Parish National Night Out
Bossier Parish National Night Out(Destinee Patterson)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is gearing up for the 2023 National Night Out.

This year, 15 neighborhoods and communities in the parish will throw block parties from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. During these gatherings, law enforcement will be meeting and greeting with residents.

Kids will also get the chance to be finger-printed by BPSO’s motorcycle patrol, the K-9 Team, firefighters and EMTs.

BLOCK PARTY LOCATIONS

  • BOSSIER CITY
    • Cross Creek Subdivision - Regent Circle
    • Rosedale - 3107 Trinity Drive
    • Crossing at Wemple - Jasmine Walk
    • River Bluff - Bevly Lake Park
    • Lakewood - Ridgefield & Hunters Hollow
  • BENTON
    • Willow Lake - 203 Rachel Lane
    • Woodlake North Boat Launch
    • Magnolia Chase - Cherry Blossom & Pear Tree
    • Cypress Point - 107 Cypress Point Drive
  • HAUGHTON
    • Dogwood & Dogwood South Clubhouse
    • Sterling Ranch - 5 Sterling Ranch
    • Joe Delaney Park
    • Creekside Subdivision - Playground

