YUMMY DETAILS: We’ve got info on some of the Hispanic Heritage Festival food options

Summer Heat Safety Tips

There will be selections from Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras, Venezuela and other countries
YUMMY DETAILS: We've got the 411 on some of the Hispanic Heritage Festival food options. There will be selections from Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras, Venezuela and other countries.
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There will be absolutely no shortage of good eats and authentic cuisine at the Hispanic Heritage Festival happening Oct. 14 in Shreveport.

There will be plenty of options from various countries, including Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras, Venezuela and others. To get a sample of the food festival attendees can expect, KSLA invited Eda Rodriguez to the KSLA Café on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Rodriguez and her husband, Luis Orozco, own El Novillo Meat Market in Bossier City. In 2022, they won Shreveport’s Taco Wars competition; and now, they’ve got multiple dishes for attendees to try at the upcoming festival.

Tickets to the festival, which is being held at the Shreveport Aquarium, are $80 each and include food from six different Latin American countries.

