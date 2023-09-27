Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Woman stabs victim multiple times during dispute

Dekoushe Griffin, 18
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An 18-year-old woman and household member’s dispute ended violently.

On Sept. 22, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a domestic abuse report on the 2700 block of Murray Street. When officers arrived they located a victim suffering from multiple knife wounds to the neck and arms.

During the investigation, a suspect was identified. Dekoushe Griffin, 18, was arrested for allegedly being involved in the attack.

Allegedly, Griffin was involved in a dispute with a household member when she armed herself with a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times. During the incident three small children were present.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

SPD reports that Giffin was in possession of the knife used in the violent act when she was taken into custody.

Griffin was transported to Shreveport City Jail and charged with one count of domestic abuse battery with a weapon inflicting serious bodily injury, one count of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, and one count of aggravated battery.

The children were not injured in the incident.

